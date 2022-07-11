Zambian National Bupe Chipando Deported Over Sh170 Million Gold Scam

A suspected gold scammer of Zambian origin has been deported.

In a statement, DCI director George Kinoti said Bupe Chipando aka Elena was deported on Sunday morning.

His deportation is following his arrest by sleuths after he allegedly defrauded a Dutch national identified as Bernhard Ten Brinke of Sh170 million in a fake gold deal.

Kinoti also noted that Chipando was involved in the printing of counterfeit currency.

“Bupe who was also involved in printing of counterfeit currency was deported at 1145hrs today, following orders issued by the Cabinet Secretary for Interior, Dr Fred Matiang’i,” said DCI Kinoti.

In May, Chipando was charged with fraud after obtaining the aforementioned amount of money from Brinke.

The court heard that the suspect obtained the cash by falsely pretending that he was in a position to sell 500 kilograms of gold.

The charge sheet showed that Chipando and another before court committed the offence on diverse dates between September 1 and January 21, 2021 at unknown place in Nairobi.

Chipando denied the gold fraud charges and was released on a bond of Sh1 million.

He was given an alternative of Sh 500,000 cash bail.

