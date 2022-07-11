in NEWS

Zambian National Bupe Chipando Deported Over Sh170 Million Gold Scam

Bupe Chipando deported
Zambian National Bupe Chipando aka Elena Deported Over Gold Fraud. [Courtesy/DCI]

A suspected gold scammer of Zambian origin has been deported.

In a statement, DCI director George Kinoti said Bupe Chipando aka Elena was deported on Sunday morning.

His deportation is following his arrest by sleuths after he allegedly defrauded a Dutch national identified as Bernhard Ten Brinke of Sh170 million in a fake gold deal.

Kinoti also noted that Chipando was involved in the printing of counterfeit currency.

“Bupe who was also involved in printing of counterfeit currency was deported at 1145hrs today, following orders issued by the Cabinet Secretary for Interior, Dr Fred Matiang’i,” said DCI Kinoti.

In May, Chipando was charged with fraud after obtaining the aforementioned amount of money from Brinke.

The court heard that the suspect obtained the cash by falsely pretending that he was in a position to sell 500 kilograms of gold.

The charge sheet showed that Chipando and another before court committed the offence on diverse dates between September 1 and January 21, 2021 at unknown place in Nairobi.

Chipando denied the gold fraud charges and was released on a bond of Sh1 million.

He was given an alternative of Sh 500,000 cash bail.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Bupe ChipandoDCI George KinotiElenaGold scam

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

drunk drivers

Alcoblow Back on the Roads Starting Tonight

Fire Razes Section of KBC Offices (Video)