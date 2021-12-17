Bungoma Teacher Sets Self on Fire After Being Dismissed for Impregnating Pupil

A Teacher at Magemo Primary School in Webuye, in Bungoma County, has set himself on fire after he was dismissed for impregnating his pupil.

Details of the incident reveal that Wycliffe Akeve was suspected of impregnating one of his pupils. Upon investigations, he was found guilty and dismissed for the same.

According to the school’s watchman Jack Barasa, he was at the school’s compound at around 7AM today where he made some communication with a section of the teachers.

He then proceeded to the staff room, locked the door and set himself ablaze.

The teachers and parents are calling for the prosecution of the teacher adding that letting go of such a crime would expose the other children to more danger.

For instance, the school’s fraternity has condemned the acts reiterating that teacher, student relations are prohibited and teachers found breaking the same should be legally prosecuted.

The teacher is currently recuperating at Bungoma Hospital for the burns sustained after the fire.

