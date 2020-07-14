Bungoma Residents In Mourning As Senior University of Nairobi Lecturer Succumbs To Covid-19

Just a day after Bungoma residents laid to rest Dr Doreen Lugaliki who lost the battle to Covid-19, the respiratory disease has claimed the life of a senior lecturer hailing from the region.

Professor Maurice Kizito Mangoli from Bumula died of Covid-19 related complications at the Nairobi Hospital.

He was Senior lecturer at the department of electrical and information engineering, University of Nairobi.

Bungoma governor Wycliffe Wangamati mourned the fallen professor as “a seasoned teacher, a well-travelled scholar and an expert engineer who has his name and handprint on several building projects dotting the city.”

“As a county we have suffered the brunt of COVID 19 Pandemic that continues to ravage the country, ” said Wangamati in a statement on Tuesday morning.

He called on residents to adhere to the ministry of health guidelines as part of efforts to prevent further loss.

“As we mourn our gallant kinsmen being felled by this disease, let us stay alert and adhere to the advice given by our medical experts, ” he said.

“We will only flatten the curve when all of us acknowledge the gravity of the situation COVID-19 has forced in our midst. There has to be a radical shift in how we handle and interact with each other even as pray for a cure.”

Dr Lugaliki, who hailed from Tongaren in Bungoma County, succumbed to Covid-19 last Friday at the Aga Khan Hospital where she had been admitted to on Monday night.

The medic contracted the virus at Nairobi South Hospital where she worked as an obstetrician-gynaecologist.

She was the first health worker to succumb to Covid-19 in the country.

Her family said that she had been diagnosed with diabetes which put her at a high risk of losing the battle to the respiratory disease.

