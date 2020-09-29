Bungoma Man Who Hang On Helicopter Dies After Long Illness

In 2016, a bizarre incident happened in Bungoma during the funeral of late businessman Jacob Juma who had been murdered.

Sale Wanjala, a local in the area who was nicknamed as “Bungoma James Bond” hang on a chopper that was transporting the body of the late businessman.

In videos and photos shared on social media, Wanjala was captured hanging on the chopper for his dear life despite being asked by the pilot to jump.

In an interview after the incident, Wanjala revealed that he wanted to view Jacob Juma’s body at a close range.

PHOTO: The man who hang on the helicopter ferrying Jacob Juma's body in Bungoma as it landed.

Reports reaching our desk indicate that Wanjala passed on after having been in and out of the hospital for quite some time.

For instance, in an interview with Citizen, the family of the 36-year-old revealed that he had been admitted at Bungoma County Referral Hospital until his death.

The family and close friends further revealed that the deceased had been living in abject poverty hence the situation he was in took a toll on his health.

Jacob Juma’s death was met with mixed reactions as he had been complaining of being followed by unknown assailants.

On several occasions, he complained that his life was in danger adding that there were powerful politicians who were after his blood but nothing was done to ensure he was safe.

