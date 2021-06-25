Bungoma Man Cries For Justice After Police Vehicle Kills Wife

James Thuku Ndichu, a man from Kimilili, Bungoma County, is crying for justice after a police vehicle knocked over and killed his wife.

The deceased, Margaret Nabudwa, a 59-year-old businesswoman and mother of four from Kimilili town died on Wednesday after being knocked down by a police vehicle. She succumbed to injuries sustained from broken limbs and severe internal injuries.

Reports indicate that the police vehicle was going at a fast speed when the accident occurred. A boda boda rider was also injured in the process, sustaining minor injuries.

For instance, according to the deceased’s husband, he received a call that the wife had been knocked down by a police vehicle while she was hurrying to beat curfew and get home on time.

Read: Bungoma Man Who Hang On Helicopter Dies After Long Illness

“I rushed to the scene and found my wife dead, I was so saddened that I could not speak a word. I am only appealing to relevant authorities to help me get justice,” the husband told Citizen.

Residents in the region together with the deceased’s neighbor have linked the accident to careless driving with speculations that the officer who was on the wheels was intoxicated. They are calling on relevant authorities to expedite investigations into the matter and justice be served.

“If the police who are supposed to be protecting lives are the ones that are taking the lives of innocent people where are we going? We want the officer arrested and charged,” a neighbor told the publication.

Read Also: Man Dies After Consuming Excess Chang’aa, Bungoma

Earlier this month, the government issued tougher Covid-19 containment measures for 13 counties believed to have a high infection rate.

Bungoma is among them with a 7 PM to 4 AM curfew in place.

Amid this period, chaos have been reported in the said counties with police officers involved in running battles with residents in a bid to enforce the restrictions.

In the Nyanza region counties, for instance, several people were arrested for flouting Covid-19 regulations. Some were not wearing masks while in public places and others were found outside beyond curfew hours with no legal and relevant documentation.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu