Bungoma Governor Aspirant Protests UDA’s Move To Back Lusaka, Demands Sh500,000 Refund

Bongoma politician Zachariah Baraza has given the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party seven days to refund Sh500,000 he paid as nomination fees after he was asked to shelve his gubernatorial ambitions.

Baraza issued the demand after learning that UDA had opted to support Ford Kenya’s Kenneth Lusaka for the county’s top job under the Kenya Kwanza coalition arrangement.

Lusaka, the current Speaker of the Senate, is seeking to recapture the Bungoma governor’s seat from Governor Wycliffe Wangamati. The first governor of Bungoma lost the seat to the incumbent in the 2017 polls.

Reports indicate Baraza’s fate was sealed on Monday after a UDA meeting where he was asked to drop his gubernatorial ambitions in favour of Lusaka.

The resolution didn’t sit well with the politician who is now seeking to contest for the seat on an independent ticket.

According to the politician, he intends to use the Sh500,000 refund to develop dilapidated schools across Bungoma’s nine constituencies.

The disgruntled politician yesterday accused UDA party leader William Ruto of an attempt to impose Lusaka on Bungoma residents.

While accusing the presidential hopeful of preaching water and drinking wine, Baraza said Ruto is doing the same thing he has been accusing rival Azimio coalition.

He said the DP had promised not to impose leaders on voters through boardrooms.

“That is exactly what he is doing by imposing Mr Lusaka to Bungoma residents. Right now leadership is being arranged from Ruto’s Karen home,” he protested.

He added: “If the DP knew that he was going to back Mr Lusaka and ask me to shelve my bid, he should not have asked me to pay the Sh500,000 for nomination fees.”

Ford Kenya is a member of the Kenya Kwanza alliance that brings together more than 12 parties.

Ruto, Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula and Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi have in recent weeks been leading negotiations at the DP’s Karen residence with the aim of avoiding wrangles that weaken alliances during nominations.

Last month the DP, who is expected to fly the Kenya Kwanza presidential flag in the August polls, prevailed upon former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale to drop his bid for the Kakamega governor seat in favour of ANC’s Cleophas Malala. Khalwale will now contest for the county’s senate seat currently held by Malala.

