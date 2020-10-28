Bungoma County Assembly Shut Down As 6 MCAs, 7 Staffers Contract COVID-19

Bungoma County Assembly will remain closed for a further 14 days effective Wednesday, October 28, 2020, after six ward representatives and seven staff members tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In a statement, Speaker Emmanuel Situma said the Assembly was closed two weeks ago as a precautionary measure before mass testing was done on MCAs, staff and other service providers.

Following the recently confirmed infections, the Speaker advised all MCAs and members of staff to self isolate in line with the Ministry of Health guidelines.

“The wider County Assembly of Bungoma fraternity is equally urged to self-isolate in the interest of the wider public,” read the Speaker’s statement.

“The general public is advised to continue following all Ministry of health protocols towards combating the spread of COVID-19.”

The latest comes a day after Mombasa County Assembly was closed under similar circumstances.

The assembly suspended sittings for two weeks after four members and three staffers tested positive for COVID-19.

Two other assemblies have over the recent past been forced to suspend operations over Coronavirus fears. They are Uasin Gishu and Homa Bay County Assemblies.

Kenya continues to witness a surge in COVID-19 cases weeks after relaxing COVID-19 measures. Yesterday alone, the Ministry of Health reported 836 new cases from 4,076 samples. The country’s caseload stands at 50,833.

