Bumula MP Moses Mabonga Survives Grisly Accident Along Eldoret-Nairobi Highway

Bumula Member of Parliament (MP) Moses Mabonga has been involved in a grisly road accident along the Eldoret-Nairobi highway.

Online sources indicate that the lawmaker was travelling to Nairobi from Busia and escaped unhurt with the vehicle he was travelling in being damaged. However, it is unclear whether he has been taken to the hospital.

In photos shared online, the vehicle was captured damaged on the front side.

The MP is a very vocal Western region politician and has often made headlines with his utterances. In the wake of Coronavirus, the MP indicated that he would table an impeachment motion against four Cabinet Secretaries for allowing a plane carrying 239 passengers from China into the country.

According to Mabonga, the four Cabinet Secretaries including Rachel Omamo (Foreign affairs), James Macharia (Transport), Fred Matiang’i (Interior) and Cecil Kariuki (Health) had put the lives of Kenyans at risk.

“We are going to table their names in Parliament for impeachment for their attitude towards millions of Kenyans. It’s now clear that the said CSs failed to protect Kenyan citizens and we don’t see the reason why they should not be impeached,” he said.

In yet another different account of events, the legislator had claimed his life was in danger after his Mwiyenga home was raised in March.

The gangsters gained entry into the homestead by cutting part of the fence,They stole a 32-inch television set. The MP and his family were away.

