Building Collapses In Kakamega, Several People Feared Trapped In Debris [Video]

Scene of the incident in Kakamega [Photo/Courtesy ]

Several people are feared trapped after a building under construction collapsed on Thursday in Malaba Sub-county, Kakamega County.

The building is said to have caved in at around 9.00 am.

According to the Kenya Red Cross, those trapped include construction workers.

Reports indicate that at least two people have been confirmed dead.

The collapsed building [Photo/Courtesy]
Emergency teams including officials from the E-Plus Ambulances have responded to the scene and are aiding with evacuation.

Here is a video from the scene:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3JwHeXB-w-/?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet

The incident comes days after the Precious Talent Academy tragedy that claimed eight lives.

Read: Gov’t Revokes Precious Talent Academy Licence Following Tragedy That Claimed Eight Lives

During the incident, 64 students were injured. Many of those who were admitted at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) have since been discharged and are recuperating at their respective homes.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the classes at Precious school caved in because of poor construction.

Education CS George Magoha has since revoked the school’s licence. Over 800 pupils who attended the institution were transferred to nearby schools as investigators go on.

Written by Wycliffe Nyamasege

