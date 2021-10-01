How to Build A Successful Music Career Via Social Media – Padi Wubonn

For one to succeed especially for the creatives, they need to create a presence online.

When David Omondi but best known as Padi Wubonn started his journey in the entertainment industry, he only had a YouTube channel.

Short skits were shot on a phone and uploaded on the channel, he told The Audit.

Success did not come easy for the king of parody.

With years of experience under his belt, Wubonn has created a presence on YouTube with 239,000 subscribers.

On Tiktok, the comedian who is set to release an album, he has a following of 109,000 followers with over 533,000 likes.

On Instagram, he has over 43,000 followers.

As for Facebook, the funnyman is yet to make his mark but plans are underway to make use of the platform.

So how has social media impacted the entertainment industry or specifically, the music industry?

Content

Content is king. Creating and distributing content on social media is one way to keep fans glued to their screens.

It is also important to understand what content should be shared on which platform. Shorter videos should be shared on Tiktok and Instagram while the longer version can be enjoyed on YouTube.

Building an audience

Audiences on each social media platform are forms of communities. Facebook followers, Instagram followers, and Youtube subscribers are examples of an artist’s dedicated communities.

It is with these loyal fans that an artist is able to sustain themselves and can create music for the long-term.

Connecting with Fans

Social media has made it a tad easier for musicians to connect with their fans especially now that we’re living in an uncertain times due to Covid-19.

It is through social media platforms that artists are able to create a strong connection with their fans by sharing details about aspects of their lives and work.

Fans can comment, like, and share content and sometimes have a one-on-one with their favourite artists.

As for Wubonn, social media has allowed him to try his hand at emceeing and while some brands are still reluctant to work with him, he has been able to monetize his work.

His song “Dance Ikibamba” is among the most trending dance challenges on Tiktok.

While social media may seem like an uphill task, if properly utilized it could be an empowering opportunity for artists.

