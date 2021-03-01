Budalangi Authorities Ban Disco Matanga To Curb Rampant Defilement Cases

Budalangi authorities have banned disco matangas amid rising cases of defilement, killings in the area.

Reports indicate that the Budalangi Disaster Management committee convened a meeting last week on Thursday at the sub-county headquarters and resolved to ban the night parties.

This comes just after a 17-year-old girl was defiled and killed in a gruesome manner in the neighboring Funyula constituency.

According to the region Deputy county commissioner, disciplinary actions will be taken against leaders more so chiefs and assistant chiefs who fail to implement the directive in their jurisdiction.

“Chiefs and their assistants must do everything to ensure that the directive is strictly followed and adhered to. Any chief or assistant chief who will fail to enforce the directive will be dealt with accordingly,” said the deputy county commissioner.

Last year, the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) released horrific details regarding rape and defilement in Kisumu County.

According to a report released by the Gender-Based Violence and Recovery Center, around 1482 cases had been reported in one year with a 98 percent of victims being girls.

The numbers were alarming and distressful since out of the huge numbers of defilement cases, very few managed to go to court and ideally some of the victims failed to get justice due to compromise of evidence or lack thereof.

Victim shaming and stigmatization were also attributed to why most rape victims failed to report to the authorities.

“Majority of these cases go unreported because of the stigmatization that comes with it. The families prefer to stay and suffer in silence rather than come out,” said Lavine Achieng, a resident in Kisumu said.

