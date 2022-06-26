Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso Among Officers Promoted

A number of officers have been promoted by their employer, the National Police Service Commissions, including their spokesperson Bruno Shioso.

The impacted personnel received promotions to the positions of Commissioner of Police, Senior Superintendent of Police, and Superintendent of Police.

Shioso, Nairobi Police Chief James Mugera, Rift Valley Regional Police Commander Tom Odero, Central Regional Police Chief Manasseh Musyoka, his North Eastern counterpart George Seda, Judicial Police Unit Chief Lazarus Opicho, and DCI’s Head of Reforms Eliud Langat are among those who received the rank of AIG.

Paul Mumo, director of the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau, Margaret Karanja, deputy director of forensics, and Rosemary Kuraru of Inspector General of police’s office, got Senior Assistant Inspector General of Police rank.

Others were Amos Omuga and Ziporah Mboroki from the DCI Academy, while Joseph Ondoro and Linus Owango were promoted to the position of Commissioner of Police.

Paul Wachira regional criminal investigations officer for Nairobi and his Rift Valley counterpart Isaac Meeme, were both confirmed to the position of commissioner of police.

Other pending changes, NPS said, will be effected in a week.

