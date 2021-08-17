Bruno Isohi Replaces Charles Owino as Police Spokesperson

Inspector general of police Hilary Mutyambai has named Bruno Isohi Shioso as the new Police Spokesperson.

Shioso, from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has been on a UN secondment mission in New York, heading the Serious and Organized Crime Team (SOC).

“Bruno Shioso is the new Police Spokesman,” Mutyambai said on Tuesday.

He previously served as the Criminal Investigations Officers (CCIO) in Mombasa County.

Shioso specializes in transnational organized crime.

He was also a long-time personal assistant of former Director of Criminal Investigations Ndegwa Muhoro.

He was in 2015 among five officers appointed to investigate the Garissa University College terror attack and conduct general response to it.

Shioso replaces Charles Owino who was in May moved to the Kenya National Focal Point on Small Arms and Light Weapons (KNFP) and appointed deputy director.

Owino’s transfer came months after he declared interest in the Siaya gubernatorial seat in the upcoming 2022 General Election.

In February this year, he said he would retire in December to prepare for the polls.

“For now I am still in office and cannot delve much into matters of politics. What you should understand is that retirement is a process and at 60 years it is called forced retirement but from 50 you can retire early from public service,” he said.

