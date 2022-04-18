in SPORTS

Man United’s Bruno Fernandes Involved In Car Crash

Bruno Fernandes accident
Manchester United Midfielder Bruno Fernandes In Car Crash. [Courtesy]

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has escaped serious injury after being involved in a car crash this morning.

Midfielder Fernandes, 27, is unhurt after an incident involving his Porsche – and he is expected to train as usual today.

It is also believed that the other parties in the collision are also unscathed.

United interim manager Ralf Rangnick will likely provide an update on the player’s condition in his pre-match press conference this afternoon.

Fernandes’ crash comes the day before his side play Liverpool in the Premier League.

Bruno FernandesCar AccidentManchester United

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

