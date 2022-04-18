Man United’s Bruno Fernandes Involved In Car Crash

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has escaped serious injury after being involved in a car crash this morning.
Midfielder Fernandes, 27, is unhurt after an incident involving his Porsche – and he is expected to train as usual today.
It is also believed that the other parties in the collision are also unscathed.
Read: Ajax, Cameroon Keeper Andrè Onana Involved In Road Accident
United interim manager Ralf Rangnick will likely provide an update on the player’s condition in his pre-match press conference this afternoon.
Fernandes’ crash comes the day before his side play Liverpool in the Premier League.
Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu