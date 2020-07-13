Brother To Tottenham’s Serge Aurier Shot Dead In France

Christopher Aurier, the brother of Tottenham Hotspur defender Serge Aurier, was shot dead in Toulouse in the early hours of Monday morning.

According to AFP reports citing a French police source, the 26-year-old was shot twice in the stomach at a nightclub in an industrial area in the outskirts of Toulouse city centre.

Christopher Aurier was rushed to Toulouse University hospital in critical condition shortly after 5am but was then pronounced dead.

French police are still hunting for the gunman who fled the scene.

Christopher Aurier, who was a year younger than his brother Serge, came through Lens’ academy but did not manage to make a breakthrough at the highest level.

The 26-year-old had trials with Championship side Brentford in 2011 before moving to play for teams in Qatar and Belgium.

In 2017, Christopher Aurier was arrested in France after he allegedly assaulted a commercial sex worker.

Most recently, Christopher Aurier had been playing for French amateur side Toulouse Rodeo.

