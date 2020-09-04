I Watched In Agony As My Brother Lost Battle To Covid-19, Linus Kaikai Speaks On Lessons Learnt From Pandemic [Video]

Media personality Linus Kaikai has for the first time opened up on the death of his elder brother Maurice Kaikai.

Speaking during Citizen TV’s News Gang segment on Thursday night, Kaikai, who serves as the station’s Director of Strategy and Innovation, revealed that his brother succumbed to Covid-19.

Maurice, who served as Kajiado County Attorney, died on August 9 while receiving treatment at Kenyatta University Training and Referral Hospital.

In his Kicker, Kaikai opened up on his brother’s last moments revealing how Covid-19 affects the respiratory system, leaving the victim gasping for oxygen.

“Covid-19 is an aggressive respiratory disease. I watched in agony as my brother struggled to breathe with the heavy stream of oxygen that translated to little help for his struggling lungs,” said Kaikai.

Despite medics doing everything to save his life, Maurice lost the battle to the disease. Kaikai noted that the government should support the health workers as they are doing a fantastic job.

“I call on my fellow Kenyans and the government to please give medical personnel the support, peace of mind and the professional space to perform their noble life-saving duties,” said Kaikai.

Kaikai also talked about the stigma around the pandemic saying that Kenyans should not fear to talk about the disease as it’s not caused by immoral behaviour.

“Covid-19 aggressively goes for your oxygen. Covid-19 affects your breathing system. It targets your oxygen, not your private parts,” he said.

The journalist also observed what many Kenyans have been complaining about; the bizarre Covid-19 protocols by the ministry of health officials at the graveside.

“I was puzzled rather than enlightened by a rather brief but dramatised burial that I did not know what to think of until it is explained to me,” he stated.

Many Kenyans think that the way the ministry of health officials have been conducting burials of Covid-19 victims has largely contributed to stigma associated with the virus.

As of Thursday, September 3, 585 people had succumbed to the disease in the country and another 34,705 infected.

Here is the video:

