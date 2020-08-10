Brookhouse Schools Management Denies Asking Parents For Sh45,000 Re-enrolment Fee

Brookhouse Schools Management has denied allegations that it demanded Sh45,000 from parents to have their children re-enrolled.

According to the school, the re-enrolment form exists for administration purposes and the same had been communicated to the chairperson of the parents’ group.

The Daily Nation reports that in a letter dated Saturday August 8, Brookhouse schools Director, Rabih Saab explained that the form is used by schools across the world to aid in administrative planning for their timetables.

“Brookhouse decided to adopt this administrative mechanism at the beginning of 2020 long before the pandemic issue arose,” said Mr Saab.

He said that there was no provision to pay any fees in the re-enrolment form.

Parents and guardians from Brookhouse schools last week protested following allegations that the school was illegally seeking a Sh45,000 payment to re-enrol students.

“The legal committee has advised that the parents should not participate in this exercise as it amounts to a new contract and an attempt to undermine the pending petition determination,” the parent’s association committee said while asking the parents not to heed the call.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu