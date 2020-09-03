Brookhouse School Parents Dealt A Blow As Court Declines To Order Fee Reduction Amid Pandemic

Brookhouse School parents have been dealt a blow after the High Court dismissed a case in which they wanted the management compelled to reduce fees by 30 per cent following a decision to introduce online learning as learning institutions remain closed due to the coronavirus threat.

In a ruling delivered on Thursday, Justice Weldon Korir declined to reduce the international school’s fees, arguing that the court can not order a reduction.

The judge stated that the market dictates the cost of the product or service and it would be unjust for parents to demand a reduction of fees.

“Parents do have constitutional rights but this has to be balanced against rights of the school and investors,” justice Korir ruled.

Following differences that had emerged over representation of parents, the judge ordered Brookhouse to establish a Parents Teachers Association (PTA) within the next 120 days.

The parents and guardians of the school moved to court in April to challenge what they felt was exorbitant charges for online learning.

They claimed the school was demanding about Sh700,000 a term for online classes, which is about the same amount they pay as fees for physical classes.

A move by the management to give them a 10 per cent discount was opposed as the parents said the fee was still high.

They argued that other institutions had extended massive discounts to parents for online learning during this pandemic period.

In May, Nadim Nsouli, the chairman of Inspired Education Group, the parent company of Brookhouse International Schools, expressed his disgust over the move to take the school to court.

Making reference to 64 schools he manages across the world, Nsouli told the dissenting parents that they have an option of taking their children to other schools saying, “I have never encountered such behaviour from any other schools, or ever in my life.”

The Lebanese and British businessman told the parents that the company spent at least $25 million to put up the “best structure” in Africa and he can not allow any losses.

“Our approach is extremely reasonable and in line with other schools that are of similar calibre. If anyone does not pay me for my services I will cut them off,” he said.

