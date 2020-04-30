Brookhouse School Ordered To Offset 50 Percent Of Third Term Fees, Suspend Online Classes For Kindergarten To Year 4

In the wake of COVID-19 cases in the country, President Uhuru Kenyatta closed down all learning institutions in a bid to combat the spread of the virus.

Following the rising cases, Education CS George Magoha announced that learning would be conducted online, with different schools setting up programs and schedules that best suit their students.

However, complaints and questions were raised over the amount of school fees to be paid considering schools closed prematurely with syllabus uncompleted. Numerous questions also lingered over the fate of learners, more so the KCPE and KCSE candidates.

In response, Magoha said, “If by the grace of God the COVID-19 pandemic is controlled, we will adjust the calendar and carry on. If it is not controlled, a decision will be made at that time. It is what all Kenyans know that I know too. None of us knows when the virus will end. Let us just wait and see what will happen. If a decision is going to be made, it shall be made. None has been as of yet and we are all hoping for the best.”

In new developments, the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) has announced that the National exams would be set according to the syllabus covered.

This was done during the daily COVID-19 briefings by the Ministry of Health.

Education CAS Zack Kinuthia also ruled out the possibilities of virtual exams and graduations for university students stating that they would be postponed.

“There is nothing like virtual exams or graduation. Universities should come up with ways of ensuring students learn virtually but interrupted graduations should be deferred for now.” He said.