Year 4 And Below Brookhouse Pupils To Resume Virtual Classes As Parents Asked To Clear Fees By Monday

Brookhouse International school will now be able to offer virtual learning to all its student community after the High Court issued an injunction allowing classes for pupils in kindergarten up to those in year four to resume.

The court had on April 30, suspended online learning for the pupils after a section of the school parents who referred to themselves as the Brookhouse Parents Association (BPA) protested the 90 per cent fee demand by the management.

In the petition, the parents argued that the 10 per cent discount offered by the management for term three was too little considering that their children are learning from home during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the ruling issued last month, the court had also ordered the management to reduce the school fees by half pending the determination of the petition.

But in a communication to the parents today, the school directors said they were glad that finally the pupils would resume learning on Thursday, May 14.

“The most immediate concern fo the school was our desire to see the court reinstate live virtual learning for our youngest students in Year 4 and below. This has been achieved and lessons for all classes in ELS to year 4 will commence on Thursday 14h May and will follow the normal school timetable, ” the school said in a letter to parents after today’s court proceedings.

A section of other parents had differed with BPA over the suspension of classes for the youngest student community.

The parents argued that they were not part of the group that had moved to court as “Brookhouse Parents Association” saying they were never consulted. The group claims that some of the parents had resorted to sabotage virtual learning as they were either too busy or lazy to help their children go through the program.

Supreme Court Judge Njoki Ndung’u and Radio Africa Group Operations Manager Caroline Mutoko, who are parents in the institution, are said to have been among the group of parents that sued the school.

The management has now called on all parents who have not cleared the 50 per cent fees allowed by the court to do so by Monday, May 18, regardless “of whether the opportunity for live virtual learning is accessed by parents”.

This comes days after Nadim Nsouli, the chairman of Inspired Education Group, the company that runs Brookhouse International Schools in the country, called on parents who are not ready to pay full school fees to take their children to other schools.

In a Zoom meeting said to have taken place on Monday, May 4, Brookhouse Parents Association’s legal team, Nsouli termed the demands that the school fees should be reviewed downwards during the Coronavirus pandemic as “unreasonable”.

Making reference to 64 schools he manages across the world, the Lebanese and British businessman told the dissenting parents that they have an option of taking their children to other schools saying, “I have never encountered such behaviour from any other schools, or ever in my life.”

The school management had defended their demand for full third term fees arguing that despite students learning from home, the school is paying teachers and support staff full salaries.

