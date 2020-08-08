Brookhouse Parents In Fresh Tussle With School Management Following New Re-enrollment Order

Brookhouse schools and parents are embroiled in a fresh tussle after the school asked the parents and guardians to pay Sh 45,000 to re-enroll the students by Monday next week.

The Parents’ Association has protested the move terming it as illegal. Parents and Guardians said that the committee had advised them against heeding the call “as it amounts to a new contract and an attempt to undermine the pending petition determination”.

By Friday, it was still not clear what would happen if one failed to pay, although according to an official, the parents had misunderstood the request.

The parents and guardians of Brookhouse schools moved to court in April to challenge what they felt was exorbitant charges for online learning.

They claimed the school was demanding about Sh 700,000 a term for online classes, which is about the same amount they pay as fees for physical classes. They said that other institutions had extended massive discounts to parents for online learning during this pandemic period.

The case is still pending in court.

In a letter dated April 20th, the school’s director Mr. John O’Connor dismissed a section of the parents who were demanding for school fees reduction, saying many others were okay with the charges.

“While the school may not agree with some of the comments made in your letter, we move forward with a positive commitment to our whole school community in a spirit of mutual respect,” Mr O’connor said in his letter.

“We are collecting the data of our students to know who are willing to enroll and continue with our lessons.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu