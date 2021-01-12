British Supermodel Naomi Campbell Becomes Magical Kenya’s International Ambassador

British supermodel Naomi Campbell has agreed to become Magical Kenya International ambassador, the Ministry of Tourism announced on Tuesday.

In a statement, the ministry said Campbell, 50, will help promote the marketing of Kenya as an ideal tourism and travel destination to the world.

The ministry made the announcement after the model held a meeting with Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala over the weekend.

“We welcome the exciting news that Naomi Campbell will advocate for tourism and travel internationally for the magical Kenya brand,” the CS said.

During the meeting, Naomi commended the Government of Kenya for the improvement of infrastructure at the Coast including the upgrading of Malindi Airport to International standards adding that this will boost tourism in the region.

“I am also impressed with the world-class standard facilities at the Professional Golf Association (PGA) Baobab course located in Vipingo Ridge, the only golf course accredited by the PGA in the whole of Africa. I invite golf professionals globally to visit the course to enjoy the experience,” she said.

A section of Kenyans has lauded the ministry’s move saying it is a step in the right direction for Kenya’s tourism industry that has greatly been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Campell spent her festive season at Malindi’s Lion in the Sun resort, that is owned by her ex-boyfriend and billionaire Flavio Briatore.

In 2019, Campbell was in Malindi for a Vogue magazine photoshoot.

