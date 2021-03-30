British National Grilled After His Drone Strayed To DP Ruto’s Residence

A British National is being grilled after his drone strayed to the residence of Deputy President William Ruto raising safety concerns.

Reports indicate that the incident was alerted to the police by DP William Ruto’s wife, Rachael Ruto who saw it hovering at their residence before quickly vanishing.

The police rushed to the DP’s home after the information and the foreigner was arrested, his drone confiscated as more investigations into the matter are ongoing.

According to Nairobi Police boss Augustine Nthumbi, the drone posed no danger to the family of DP William Ruto.

“It strayed into the compound in Hardy. She called the police and responded very fast and confiscated the drone. Investigations are ongoing,” said Nthumbi.

Among items being analyzed is the memory card that was recovered from the drone although the foreigner has reportedly insisted that the drone was brought over by friends who had come to visit.

“He says the gadget was brought to his house by visitors who wanted to take pictures of his new home there as a present to him. Nothing more so far,” said Nthumbi.

