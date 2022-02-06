British Couple Crying for Justice After Being Evicted From Karen Home

A British family is in distress after being evicted from their home in Karen, Nairobi, over a long property dispute.

The family of Adrianne and Caroline Radcliffe were evicted from their prime residence on Friday afternoon.

Prior to the incident, the couple had been embroiled in a dispute with a Nairobi-based lawyer over the ownership of the property.

The family claims the lawyer in question helped them acquire the home located at Farmlane 33 years ago, only for him to turn against them in 2010.

Auctioneers, who raided the residence, claimed they evicted the couple over rent arrears, claims the family has denied.

Read: Kakamega Landlady Sets House Ablaze Over Rent Dispute With Tenant

Carolyne told Citizen TV on Saturday that they lost most of their belongings to passersby as they had no time to secure them after the raid by the auctioneers.

“They forced their way into their house. They were very rough with me and I have scars to show for it. They told us to secure our belonging but they gave us no time to do this,” she said.

Adrianne said: “A lot of things have been stolen including small items which entered people’s pockets and valuable stuff but also what our neighbours told us is that people have been walking off down the road with other things. There’s a lot of criminality associated with what’s happened here.”

Read Also: Win for Lilian As Court Dismisses Application to Transfer Property Dispute Case to Machakos

According to the family, they acquired the property through a friend who had died years back.

The family noted that the lawyer ‘friend’, who helped them buy the home, later turned his back on them and obtained a court order to kick them out, claiming to be the new owner.

For the 33 years the family had stayed at the home, Carolyne said, they had not signed a rental agreement hence no paperwork exists.

Read Also: Court Blocks Senator Linturi’s Arrest in Property Dispute Case with Ex-wife

One of the Auctioneers identified as David Kisavuli told the media that due process was followed in the eviction even as the family cries out for justice.

He claimed the rent arrears had not been paid since 2014.

“The court order was for eviction which was issued by Milimani law courts which was approved by county commander, OCPD and OCS. The execution of the court order was supervised by Deputy OCS of Karen,” said Kisavuli.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...