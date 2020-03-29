Still Colonised? Another British Airways Plane Set To Land At JKIA Nairobi Tonight

A British Airways passenger plane is set to land at Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) tonight at 9.50 pm EAT.

The plane, a Boeing 747-400 left Heathrow Airport in London at 11.25 am BST, 50 minutes late according to information from flightware.com.

According to its design, the plane can accommodate at least 416 passengers.

Two days ago, another British Airways flight, BA65, according to Aerotime, took off from Heathrow but after one hour and 40 minutes in the air, the flight landed back in Heathrow. But shortly after landing, it took off for Kenya once again.

Last week, the government announced that no international passenger flight will land or take off from Kenya effective Wednesday, March 25.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new directive will take effect on March 25, with the exception of cargo flights whose crew must adhere to strict guidelines and will be limited to three people.

“Countries wishing to evacuate their nationals must make their arrangements to do so within this period.,” the CS said, “Kenyans who are currently in foreign countries and will not have come back within the period are advised to observe the guidelines issued in the respective countries wherever they are.”

Last week, there has been several flights from UK that were destined for Naironi, some of which were cancelled.

Last week, this blog revealed that the national carrier (Kenya Airways) was still operating charter planes to high-risk countries, amid the ban.

It is not yet clear who has given a green light to international flights in the Kenyan airspace.

