British Airways Still Flying To And From Kenya Amid Closure Of Airspace For Passenger Planes

British Airways is still flying from Nairobi to London and back, it has emerged.

This was confirmed by the US Embassy in Nairobi, who urged US citizens to book the flights in case they wanted to go back home.

“We have learned that British Airways is operating two commercial flights from Nairobi to London on Saturday, March 28, and Sunday, March 29. Tickets for these flights can be purchased online,” the Embassy tweeted.

UPDATE: #AMCITS: We have learned that @British_Airways is operating two commercial flights from Nairobi to London on Saturday, March 28, and Sunday, March 29. Tickets for these flights can be purchased online at https://t.co/vGu71T5tqG pic.twitter.com/m8u0GUSIhC — U.S. Embassy Nairobi (@USEmbassyKenya) March 26, 2020

Another plane of the same carrier is reported to have landed in the country tonight at around 9.50pm, almost 24 hours after the government stopped all passenger flights in the country.

Last week, the government announced that no international passenger flight will land or take off from Kenya effective Wednesday, March 25.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new directive will take effect on March 25, with the exception of cargo flights whose crew must adhere to strict guidelines and will be limited to three people.

Read: Gov’t Suspends All International Passenger Flights, Church, Mosque and Funerals Gatherings As Coronavirus Cases Surge

“Countries wishing to evacuate their nationals must make their arrangements to do so within this period.,” the CS said, “Kenyans who are currently in foreign countries and will not have come back within the period are advised to observe the guidelines issued in the respective countries wherever they are.”

National carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) has also grounded its passenger planes, and it is still not clear why the government is still allowing British Airways passenger planes to fly into the country.

Currently, the United Kingdom’s death toll has risen from 475 to 578, health officials have confirmed.

A total of 104,866 people have been tested, of whom 93,208 tested negative and 11,568 were positive.

This makes it a hotspot, and flights from the country should have been suspended before.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu