British Airways Increases Flights From Nairobi To Evacuate UK Nationals Ahead Of Airspace Closure

British Airways has increased its flights from Nairobi to London in a bid to evacuate British nationals wishing to return home amid the Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

In a tweet, the United Kingdom Embassy in Kenya urged the individuals to reserve their flight as early as possible.

“British Airways have opened up a small number of additional flights from Nairobi to London, for those wishing to return to the UK. We recommend you book on as early a flight as possible. Please visit http://ba.com to book, ” the tweet read.

Jane Marriot, the British Diplomat and High Commissioner to Kenya emphasised the message saying “Don’t play the algorithms! Just book”.

“I should stress that these are outbound (Nairobi to London) ONLY. No one will be allowed to enter Kenya, so the London-Nairobi leg will be empty. What I now know is called a ‘ghost flight’, ” she added.

On Tuesday, Kenya Airways (KQ) also encouraged its citizens in the United States to travel home by offering them complimentary (free) tickets.

This comes just hours before the ban on international flights comes into effect on Wednesday midnight as a measure to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe had on Sunday stated that only cargo planes will be allowed to enter the country with the crew required to observe strict safety guidelines.

The government further directed that individuals coming into the country before the suspension takes effect will undergo mandatory quarantine at a government-designated facility at their own expense.

The CS said countries wishing to evacuate their nationals must make arrangements to do so before Wednesday, March 25, midnight.

The government issued the directive after Kenya reported increasing number of imported COVID-19 cases.

The government confirmed nine new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 25.

The government is expected to issue additional measures aimed at containing the spread of the virus later today.

