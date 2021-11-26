Britam Makes Executive Changes As MD Tavaziva Madzinga Exits

Britam has announced the departure of its managing director Tavaziva Madzinga from the company barely a year after he joined.

In a statement on Thursday, Britam said that Madzinga will leave the company in April 2022, without divulging details that led to his departure.

“We are grateful to have benefited from Mr Madzinga’s global experience in re-positioning the Group for the future. He has reset the Group’s focus towards serving our customers with empathy and care while providing a truly epic customer experience,” said Britam Acting Chairman Mohamed Karama.

As a result, the company created the post of a Group Deputy Managing Director to be held by the Group Finance Director Charles Njuguna effective December 1. This could be an indication that Madzinga could leave the company at the end of this year, to give the company enough time to search for his successor before April.

Diane Korir on the other hand has been appointed as the company’s new Customer Experience Director.

Britam has tapped the services of Executive Director of NCBA Securities Catherine Karita to become the new Strategy & Investor Relations Director.

