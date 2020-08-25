Britam CEO Benson Wairegi Announces His Retirement After 40 Years of Service

“The board is seized of the matter. They have actually engaged and started a search for my successor. Whether it’s internal or external (replacement), that’s now for the board to decide. But the process actually began as long as two years ago. That should not worry the market, should not worry anybody. When I leave, there will be that pool of leaders who can take over from me,” he told Business Daily.

He however told the local daily that he plans to take a sabbatical and spend time with his family before thinking of his next step.

Read: Is Britam Trying To Use The Courts To Stifle Competition?

“After 40 years here… the first thing (I will do) is sit back and think what next. (I will) spend time with family, I have golf to play and there are friends I have missed because I have focused on this business all these years. There’s no urgency to do anything, just taking stock before I decide what to do next,” he said.

The firm which is partly owned by business moguls Peter Munga and Jimnah Mbaru was listed with the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) in July 2011.

Following the listing under Wairegi’s watch, the firm saw firm like Swiss Re, International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Africinvest buy substantial stake, earning the owners hundreds of millions of shillings.

In the recent months, the share value of the firm has dropped with its shares at NSE shedding Ksh3.2 billion in the six months to June, compared to a gain of Ksh2.5 billion in a similar period a year earlier.

Read: Do Not Blame Cytonn For Your Troubles, Cytonn CEO Tells Britam Over Crumbling Real Estate Business

Consequently, Britam recorded a half-year loss of Ksh1.6 billion from a Ksh1.6 billion net profit in the six months to June 2019.

Britam has interests in insurance, asset management and property development businesses and has spread wings to Rwanda, Uganda, Malawi, Mozambique and South Sudan.

Its subsidiary, Britam Asset Managers, had a portfolio of Ksh227 billion in wealth under management in December 2019.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu