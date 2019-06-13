Britain Appoints First Female Envoy Jane Marriott To Kenya, Replacing Nic Hailey

Britain has appointed Jane Marriot as its High Commissioner to Kenya.

Marriot, the current director of the United Kingdom’s Joint International Counter-Terrorism unit, becomes the first woman to be appointed by Britain as envoy to Kenya.

She is set to replace Nic Hailey in September.

“Ms Marriott is the first woman to be appointed to the role. She brings a wealth of experience to the position, having worked across many UK government departments including the foreign and commonwealth office, the cabinet office, the home office and the ministry of defence,” read a statement sent to newsrooms by Ms Alice Simpson, the British Commission’s head of communications, Kenya and Somalia.

Previously, Marriot has served as ambassador to Yemen and British deputy ambassador to Iran.

She has also undertaken postings in the US, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Elated Marriot, took to her Twitter handle to express her delight as she takes her new assignment.

Very excited about my new role and looking forward to building on the relationship and partnership between our two countries. https://t.co/PGRqmkERLQ — Jane Marriott (@JaneMarriottFCO) June 13, 2019

The appointment comes a week after Hailey, who has been serving in Nairobi since 2015, announced his scheduled departure from Kenya on June 6 when he hosted a commemorative event to mark Queen Elizabeth’s 93rd birthday at his official residence in Nairobi.

Recently, Hailey, who succeeded Christian Turner, hailed the Central Bank of Kenya’s move to make old Ksh1000 banknotes obsolete on October 1 in bid to curb graft.

“This announcement on the 1,000 bob note is great news. Anyone who has been stashing proceeds of corruption in cash, to avoid oversight, will have to explain where their wealth came from. Welcome @StateHouseKenya tough stand on corruption,” he said.

