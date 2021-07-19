Britain, Allies Point Finger at China Over Pervasive Hacking Cases

Britain has revealed that it is holding Chinese-state-backed corporations liable for “a pervasive pattern of hacking” that had been experienced in the country. This included hacking incidents on Microsoft’s Exchange Servers that occurred early this year.

The British Ministry said the attack affected more than 250,000 servers worldwide.

“The cyberattack on Microsoft Exchange Server by Chinese state-backed groups was a reckless but familiar pattern of behaviour,” British foreign minister Dominic Raab said in a statement.

“The Chinese Government must end this systematic cyber sabotage and can expect to be held accountable if it does not.”

Read: U.S. Considering Banning TikTok And Other Chinese Social Media Apps

The office of the foreign minister said the attack was likely to result in large-scale espionage.

Last year, the US imposed sanctions on China citing security risks. Chinese corporations including Huawei have lost business in the US, UK, and Canada following the allegations. Although Huawei refuted the espionage claims, the Chinese government is deemed to be using such tech companies to spy on western countries.

Britain and its allies believe the Chinese Ministry of State are behind the hacking groups popularly known as “APT40” AND “APT31”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu