Bring It On, Governor Kibwana Tells Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jnr. After Impeachment Threat

Yesterday, the Council of Governors led by its chair Wycliffe Oparanya said counties would shut down from today over lack of funds.

In a statement, the Kakamega county boss told all governors to issue notice suspending all non-essential services and send all county workers on a two-week leave.

Oparanya also said that from Thursday health facilities will not admit any new patients. He said they will only provide minimal outpatient services.

The declaration irked Senators who warned governors against following Oparanya’s directive.

Accusing Oparanya of incompetence a majority of senators who rose to speak during yesterday’s heated Senate session argued that his directive would put the health of millions of Kenyans at risk.

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior threatened to rally Members of his County Assembly to impeach governor Kivutha Kibwana should he heed to Oparanya’s call to shut down county operations.

Reacting to Kilonzo junior’s ouster threat, the governor, who survived an impeachment motion against him in 2014, has dared the senator to bring it on.

“If Mutula Kilonzo Junior wants to impeach me a second time, he is welcome. I had heard of the impeachment threat and expulsion from Wiper Movement before today, ” the governor tweeted on Wednesday night.

The governor blamed county woes to the Senate’s failure to pass revenue sharing formula after 10 attempts.

“For three months Senate has denied Counties funds for development and salaries. Can Senator Mutula run a county as Governor without funds for three months? My 2014 impeachment by Mutula and others is still in Senate. The Senator’s askari who shot at me was jailed, ” he said.

“How can Senate miserably fail Kenyans and then blame the presidency and Kenya Governors? Several county employees have come to me after their rental premises were padlocked. Senators continue to draw their salaries and sitting allowances. How are they defending devolution?”

