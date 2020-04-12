BrighterMonday Offers Companies 3 Months Free Joblisting as Businesses Deal With COVID-19

Online recruitment portal BrighterMonday Kenya has launched an initiative dubbed ‘Unity In Adversity’ that offers free job listing services for individuals or companies seeking to hire as the country battles Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The campaign which runs for the next 90 days will see companies post jobs for free on the portal. It also seeks to boost the continuity of businesses efforts by enabling organisations to recruit the right people to steer them during and beyond the COVID-19 pandemic

Accordig to the company CEO Emmanuel Mutuma, the move is aimed at boosting the capacity of healthcare providers and others at the frontline of fighting the pandemic.

Under the initiative, employers will be able to fast track the recruitment process with some of BrighterMonday’s products like the firm’s proficiency Assessment Tool that tests a candidate’s core competencies and hard skills required for a specific role beyond what is captured on their CVs during the hiring process.

Additionally, hiring managers will be able to view a candidate’s scores alongside other filters like education and experience levels with the use of BrighterMonday’s Applicant Tracking System (ATS), a back-end filter that augments the Assessment Tool. This way they will be able to compare a candidate’s proficiency, qualifications and experience levels at a glance.

This comes days after the government issued a directive to recruit at least 5,000 health workers across the country. Hospitals are also expected to hire an additional 1000 in the coming days.

