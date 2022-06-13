Socialite Bridget Achieng On The Spot For Allegedly Trafficking Women To Middle East

A former Nairobi Diaries star and socialite has been linked to cases of human trafficking in Turkey. Lucy Okoth, popularly known as Bridget Achieng’ is alleged to have lured a number of ladies to the Middle Eastern country promising jobs, only for them to end up being trafficked for sex.

The ladies in question went live on Instagram with a Kenyan user going by the name BlackCinderella254 to recount their horrific experiences in the country. During a live session, the ladies said that Achieng’ had been advertising for jobs in Turkey, and upon application, invited the ladies to the country.

“I had a chat with Bridget on Instagram after I saw a post advertising jobs on Instagram. She informed me that there were cleaning jobs, factory jobs and so many vacancies. She said I should pay Sh300,000, which I had to borrow. After that, I signed a contract and travelled with the other ladies.” One of the ladies who identified herself as Joan Nzangi said.

Some of them were required to pay her a sum of Sh80,000 for the job, and carry along foods stuff to their new destination.

The ladies said they traveled to Turkey on April 27th, and upon arrival, Achieng’ called them for a meeting to inform them that there were no jobs, but that they would now be working at her brothel. The ladies said they were forced to perform atrocious acts and solicit for sex during the day for their survival. In some instances, they would be sent to clean for clients who happened to have paid for sex in advance.

The 5 women disclosed during the live that they were at a hideout in Yenibosna, in Turkey. According to an update this morning, Achieng’ had sought the services of the police to try and trace the ladies, who she claimed had escaped with her fees. She refuted the claims saying she had secured jobs for the women who then fled with her monies amounting to up to Sh30 million.

“Some of these women are slay queens who came to look for men, and some begged to come here so that they can look for opportunities. I brought them here on credit, and now they have fled with my money. I will deal them one on one.” Achieng’ said in a separate Live.

The ladies are appealing for assistance to reach the Kenyan Embassy in Turkey so they can find their way home.

