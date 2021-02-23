Kenyan Man Brian Njeri Flees US After Allegedly Molesting Autistic Woman

A Kenyan man is on the run after he allegedly defiled an American woman described as “non-verbal”.

Brian Njeri who at the time of the crime resided in Leicester, Massachusetts, is said to have sexually assaulted a woman at ARCHway, a Department of Children and Families that houses with autism and development disabilities.

Court documents show that the police learned of the crime in November last year but by the time a warrant of arrest was issued, the suspect had left the country.

It is suspected that Njeri left the US for Kenya.

He was charged with four counts of indecent assault on a person with intellectual disabilities.

It is said that one of Njeri’s colleagues told the police that she had seen videos in the suspect’s phone of him assaulting a female resident at the home.

Leicester Police expressed concern after they learned that ARCHway intended to terminate the suspect’s services. They were worried that the letter could tip him off.

By the time the letter went out, Njeri’s co-workers were aware that the indecent videos had been discovered.

“This is as vulnerable as it gets. Someone who is not only disabled in terms of their intellectual disabilities but also disabled because they can’t communicate,” Wendy Murphy, a victims’ rights attorney is quoted by Boston25News.

“There’s not a defense to these kinds of cases. When you have a videotape of the crime, there is no hope for a not guilty verdict.”

In 2013, a 15-year-old girl told the police that the suspect had “touched her….over her clothes.”

Homeland Security has indicated that Njeri left the country on November 27, 2020. The warrant of arrest was issued three days later.

“Under no circumstances should this guy have been allowed to leave the country. It’s beyond my comprehension to even understand how this happened. He can do this again and again and again to similarly defenseless people,” said Murphy.

