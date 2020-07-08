Gospel Artist Breshy Worships Explains Inspiration Behind New Song ‘Umeinuliwa Juu’

Breshy Worships, a new gospel sensation has released a new single and visual praise song, Umeinuliwa Juu.

Umeinuliwa Juu is the first single from her upcoming album due for release later in the year.

Speaking about the song, Breshy explains that the song was inspired by what God has done in her life, despite being at rock bottom sometime in her life.

“Umeinuliwa Juu is a song about praising God for the things he has done in my life and that of every other person. It is meant to inspire and encourage anyone going through sickness, depression, loss of jobs among other challenges during this season. I have encountered a lot in my life and He has and remains the unchangeable God, I urge everyone to look unto Him as His name is above every other name,” says Breshy.

Here’s the song:-

Breshy is a praise and worship minister at her local church and a banker by profession. She is also the brains behind The Cloud platform, a platform she says is for pure and authentic worshippers in Kenya.

Breshy looks forward to launching several singles in the coming months before her much anticipated album drops in December.

“My is that the gospel industry in Kenya will birth true worshipers of God in truth and spirit,” she says.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu