Here Is Why Brenda Will Not Meet Family Just Yet Despite Recovering From COVID-19

Brenda Cherotich, one of Kenya’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) recoveries will not be able to reunite with her family just yet.

Brenda’s family residing at Keongo village in Ainamoi Constituency has indicated their fears of having their daughter travel home despite recovering.

Her father, Peter Rono has stated that as a family they are still cautious to have her travel since she might be at risk of contracting the disease yet again due to the rising cases in the country.

However, the family has indicated that the reunion will be made possible in due time and a party will be thrown in celebratory of her recovery.

“We miss her and we would like to see her and embrace her. However, we don’t want to rush things. We want her to continue practicing social distancing until the dark cloud of COVID-19 clears from the country. We don’t want her to tempt fate twice. We want to reunite with her and even throw a party to celebrate her healing but that will have to wait until it is completely safe for her to travel,” said the father.

This comes after Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe urged Kenyans to minimize travel especially to the rural areas as vulnerable people such as the elderly might be at risk of contracting the virus.

In a presser yesterday, April 3, 2020, Kagwe confirmed two more COVID-19 deaths and 29 more positive cases, thence totalling to 110 positive cases.

According to the Ministry of Health, Brenda was Kenya’s COVID-19 patient zero who recovered alongside Brian who reportedly got infected from contact with her.

Although the news of Brenda’s recovery was a good step towards fighting the menace, it was perceived differently among netizens.

It turned into online bullying with a section of Kenyans terming it a PR stunt due to the inconsistencies in Brenda’s story.

In an interview, she told NTV that she was 26 years old but when talking to Jeff Koinange on JKL, she said she was 27 years of age.

Brenda also told reporters that she had left for the US in December but her social media timeline places her in Kenya on December 19.

Health CS warned Kenyans against online bullying of the recoveries and warned of arrests adding that the matter needed a more serious approach.

Kagwe assured Kenyans that the two recoveries were not PR stunts and called upon the police to arrest those making negative claims on social media platforms.

“It is unpalatable for anyone to trivialise the lives of Kenyans. I condemn this. I am saddened that some Kenyans have gone to social media to make a mockery of the situation…. Really?” He said.

