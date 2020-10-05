Brazilian Coach ‘Robertinho’ Linked With Gor Mahia Move

Brazilian coach Roberto Oliveira Gonçalves do Carmo has been linked with Kenyan Premier League giants Gor Mahia move, according to Kahawa Tungu sources.

“Robertinho” could replace Finnish Steven manager Pollack, who is yet to return from holiday as the team continues to prepare for next season.

Pollack, who joined K’Ogalo in August last year, was granted a ten-day leave last month to enable him to attend to family matters but was yet to return by the deadline last week.

Gor Mahia have been training for close to three weeks now as they prepare to represent the country in the CAF Champions League beginning November.

It is not the first time Robertinho has been linked with the Gor Mahia job.

In 2018, he was the firm favorite to succeed Briton Dylan Kerr, but he chose to stay at Rayon Sports of Rwanda after he was offered an improved package.

He is remembered for masterminding a painful 2-1 win against Gor Mahia in the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup group stage at Kasarani Stadium.

The 60-year-old is vastly experienced and has coached in Europe, Asia, and Africa.

Robertinho, who played for several clubs in his native Brazil and Europe as a striker, was capped once by the Seleção in 1980 against Paraguay.

