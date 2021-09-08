Brazil Stops Eight Premier League Players From Appearing For Their Clubs

Eight Premier League players will be stopped from playing for their clubs this weekend after Brazilian football authorities triggered a Fifa rule to prevent them appearing.

Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United and Leeds United will all be affected.

Players not released for an international window can be banned for five days after the window ends under the Fifa regulations.

The decision covers 10-14 September.

Brazil invoked the bans after the Premier League stopped players from appearing for their country if it meant travel to red list countries.

Players travelling to red list countries would have had to miss several games on their return because of the 10-day isolation period required under UK rules.

In addition to missing their sides’ weekend games, Chelsea defender Thiago Silva and Manchester United midfielder Fred will also not be allowed to play in their teams’ opening Champions League games against Zenit St Petersburg and Young Boys next Tuesday.

However, it is understood Brazil have not asked for Everton forward Richarlison to be prevented from featuring against Burnley on Monday. It is felt Brazil showed leniency in that specific case as Everton allowed Richarlison to play at the Olympic Games when the regulations did not force them to.

The move also affects three Liverpool players, Roberto Firmino, Fabinho and Alisson; Manchester City pair Ederson and Gabriel Jesus; and Leeds forward Raphinha, who had been called into the Brazil squad for the first time.

It means eight Premier League clubs will be denied players this weekend after previous moves from the Mexico, Paraguay and Chile football federations to stop Raul Jimenez, Miguel Almiron and Francisco Sierralta from playing this weekend.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino previously asked the UK government to provide players with exemptions to allow them to honour their international commitments, even if it meant them travelling to red list countries.

It is understood the world governing body will keep pushing this given the likelihood of the same situation arising again around international fixtures in October and November.

The Premier League are also known to be talking to stakeholders across the game to try to work out the best way forward.

