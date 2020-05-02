Brand Kenya Boss Samwel Rutto Among Those Killed In West Pokot Floods

Brand Kenya Manager Samwel Rutto is among the victims who died in the West Pokot floods.

Reports indicate that Rutto died on April 28, 2020 following the floods that swept through Chesogon along West Pokot-Elgeiyo Marakwet border.

According to the Star, a relative disclosed that prior to the COVID-19 partial lockdown, Rutto took a leave from work and opted to travel upcountry in Kamatira location, West Pokot County.

Apparently he was in the company of his family before the tragedy struck.

Read: One Police Officer Dead, 7 Others Missing Following Flash Floods In Baringo

“The incident happened on Tuesday evening as he was home. His vehicle plunged into River Kotoruk along the Makutano-Kapkoris Road. The River had swollen and weakened the bridge that gave way,” a relative is quoted.

In a local daily newspaper, his death was announced as he leaves behind his wife, Patricia Tulel Rutto and three children.

“It is with great sadness that we announce [to] the Board of Directors, Brand Ke fraternity and family of Mr and Mrs Wilson Ptios Kamarkor Akuto the sudden death of Samwel Rutto that occurred on 28 April 2020,” Brand Kenya said in an obituary on Saturday in a local newspaper.

Read Also: Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa Confirms 116 Kenyans Have Died In Floods

Further, the daily reads, “Until his demise, Ptiosas was at Brand Ke, a merger of former Export Promotion Council (EPC) and former Brand Kenya Board.”

Heavy rains have been experienced in the country for the past couple of days leading to the destruction of homes and properties.

Yesterday, one police officer was confirmed dead and seven others missing after the car they were traveling in was swept away by floods in Baringo county.

Read Also: Thousands Left Homeless As Flash Floods Hit Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot Counties (Photos)

“As they were crossing a lugger between Yatia and Chemoe at around 1930hrs the lorry was swept away by water. Seven officers are still missing,” the report read on Friday.

This was after Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa said that 116 people had died in floods across the country.

Last week, the state pledged to give Sh50,000 to each and every family that lost loved ones during landslides and flash floods in Chesegon along the Marakwet-Pokot border. Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu