Brace Yourselves for Heavy Rainfall this Week – Kenya Met

Brace yourselves for heavy rainfall that will continue throughout this week, the Kenya Meteorological Department has advised.

Through an advisory, the Department cautioned that the rains currently experienced in different parts of the country will intensify thus called on netizens to be prepared for the same.

From April 3rd-6th, 2021, the Counties in the Lake Victoria Basin region, in the Highlands West of the Rift Valley and along the coastline are set to experience heavy rainfall.

These areas of concern include Kisii, Nyamira, Kericho, Bomet, Nakuru, Narok, Migori, Nandi, Bungoma, Homa Bay, Kisumu, Siaya and Kakamega. Read: Expect Below Average Rains In December-Weatherman Heavy rainfall advisory pic.twitter.com/3ORSWk1PI4 — Kenya Met Department (@MeteoKenya) May 3, 2021 Also, those in the Coastal Areas are especially advised to be on high alert due to potential strong winds and high waves in water levels. Thus, people have been advised to look out for potential floods and take necessary precautions.