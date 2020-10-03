in SPORTS

VIDEO: Brace For Olunga As Kashiwa Reysol Bounce Back

Michael Olunga scored a brace as Kashiwa Reysol bounced back with a 3-0 win over Yokohama FM in the J-League on Saturday.

Kashiwa Reysol lost 3-1 at home last weekend despite Olunga opening the scoring.

The Harambee Stars striker picked up from where he left, taking just four minutes to give his side the opener.

He doubled the lead in the second half, grabbing the brace in the 76th minute.

Hidekazu Otani sealed the comfortable win on the road with the third in the first minute of added time to make it 3-0.

Olunga has now scored 19 goals in 20 games and continues to top the scoring charts in the league.

