VIDEO: Brace For Olunga As Kashiwa Reysol Bounce Back

Michael Olunga scored a brace as Kashiwa Reysol bounced back with a 3-0 win over Yokohama FM in the J-League on Saturday.

Kashiwa Reysol lost 3-1 at home last weekend despite Olunga opening the scoring.

The Harambee Stars striker picked up from where he left, taking just four minutes to give his side the opener.

⚽️ GOALLLL!! It's that man again! @OgadaOlunga scores for @REYSOL_Official early on against Yokohama FC! That's his 1️⃣8️⃣th goal this season! 🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪 © J.LEAGUE – All Rights Reserved pic.twitter.com/h9Wk98nGNE — J.LEAGUE Official EN (@J_League_En) October 3, 2020

He doubled the lead in the second half, grabbing the brace in the 76th minute.

WHAT. A. GOALLL! It's another one for @OgadaOlunga, who extends the lead for @REYSOL_Official! That's #️⃣1️⃣9️⃣!!! 🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪 © J.LEAGUE – All Rights Reserved pic.twitter.com/WPqlzvF3Ga — J.LEAGUE Official EN (@J_League_En) October 3, 2020

Hidekazu Otani sealed the comfortable win on the road with the third in the first minute of added time to make it 3-0.

Olunga has now scored 19 goals in 20 games and continues to top the scoring charts in the league.

