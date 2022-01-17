Brace for More Rains in Nairobi, Western Kenya – MET

More rainfall is expected in Nairobi and parts of Western Kenya, the Kenya Meteorological Department (MET) has announced.

Through a statement, MET revealed that moderate to heavy rainfall will be expected in the Western sides including Bungoma, Eldoret, Kericho, and Kitale.

Others are Samburu, Turkana, Baringo, Laikipia, Nyandarua, Nyahururu, Nairobi, Nyeri, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, Kajiado, Kitui and Makueni counties.

“Most parts of Nairobi will be cloudy which will be accompanied by moderate to rainfall. Time a clock, plan well and avoid traffic, especially in the afternoon and evening hours” the weatherman notes through a statement on Twitter.

Daily Outlook

More rainfall expected over most places of half Kenya (Western side).

⚠️Areas of more concerned: (Moderate to Heavy rainfall)

Samburu, Turkana, Baringo, Laikipia, Kitale, Eldoret, Nyandarua, Nyahururu, Nairobi, Nyeri, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, Kajiado, Kitui, Makueni, pic.twitter.com/05HqhGXNRg — Kenya Met Department 🇰🇪 (@MeteoKenya) January 17, 2022

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...