in NEWS

Brace for More Rains in Nairobi, Western Kenya – MET

Heavy rainfall
Heavy rainfall in Nairobi (Image/Courtesy)

More rainfall is expected in Nairobi and parts of Western Kenya, the Kenya Meteorological Department (MET) has announced.

Through a statement, MET revealed that moderate to heavy rainfall will be expected in the Western sides including Bungoma, Eldoret, Kericho, and Kitale.

Others are  Samburu, Turkana, Baringo, Laikipia, Nyandarua, Nyahururu, Nairobi, Nyeri, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, Kajiado, Kitui and Makueni counties.

“Most parts of Nairobi will be cloudy which will be accompanied by moderate to rainfall. Time a clock, plan well and avoid traffic, especially in the afternoon and evening hours” the weatherman notes through a statement on Twitter.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

 

Kenya Met

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Mark Zuckerberg

Tech Billionaires Top List of World’s Richest
UDA

UDA Accuses Matiang’i, IG Mutyambai of Turning Blind Eye to Jacaranda Chaos