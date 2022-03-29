Brace for Heavy Rains Until May – Met Department

Rainfall is forecast in several sections of the country over the next two months, according to the Met Department.

Some parts of the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Central and South Rift Valley, the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, the Coast, and the Southeastern lowlands are likely to see isolated storms.

In several parts of the country, a significant rainy season is expected to last through May.

During the second half of the predicted period, however, rainfall intensities are expected to decrease.

This week, sunny intervals will occur in Mombasa, Eldoret, and Nakuru, while sunny and rainy intervals will occur in Nyeri, Marsabit, Kisumu, and Nairobi.

Temperatures are expected to be moderate during the day and at night.

Rains have already begun in the Lake Victoria Basin and the Rift Valley highlands, according to meteorologist Stella Aura.

Aura has previously stated that the protracted rainy season will be beneficial to farmers and encouraged them to take advantage of it.

“Farmers are advised to liaise with the Ministry of Agriculture and agricultural extension officers for further advice,” Aura said.

“The expected enhanced rainfall in these counties, coupled with high temperatures, may lead to the emergence of pests and diseases,” she added.

“Relevant authorities are therefore advised to stock enough herbicides and pesticides and to enhance disease surveillance, control and prevention.”

Rains are expected in Turkana, Samburu, Nairobi, Embu, Meru, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, and Murang’a counties on Friday.

Starting this weekend and next week, these areas might expect afternoon and evening rainfall.

