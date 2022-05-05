Boyfriend Fatally Stabs Form Three Girlfriend in Case of Love Gone Sour in Kericho

A form three student fatally stabbed his classmate in the case of love gone sour in Sosiot in Kericho County.

In a series of tweets by the DCI, 19-year-old Tony Kiptoo fatally stabbed his girlfriend, 22-year-old Irene Chelagat with a kitchen knife yesterday morning for turning down his romantic overtures.

Apparently, the two had been in a love relationship that had since run its course and the lady had moved on.

With the pain of rejection too much to bear, Kiptoo who had already wished his estranged girlfriend peace in death by inscribing the initials R.I.P on a photo later discovered in his cubicle, carried his mother’s vegetable knife and left for school.

According to the deceased’s classmates, Kiptoo became furious after discovering that his former lover had found a new catch who had since bought her a new smartphone.

Following the incident, Chelagat was rushed to Sosiot medical centre where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Kiptoo is currently in custody as detectives piece together the details of the incident to make room for a strong case.

DEATH AT SCHOOL: TEENAGE BOYFRIEND KILLS LOVER IN CLASSROOM A village in Sosiot Kericho county has been plunged into mourning after a form three student murdered his classmate over a relationship gone sour. In the incident that occurred yesterday morning at pic.twitter.com/MDp18xEiO8 — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) May 5, 2022

