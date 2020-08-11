Boya Police Boss Among 5 Officers Arrested For Stealing Alcohol After Lorry Ferrying Vodka Was Involved In Accident

Five police officers in Nyando, Kisumu County, were on Monday arrested in connection with stolen alcohol after a non-injury road accident involving a lorry ferrying alcoholic white pearl vodka spirits.

The five include OCS Boya Police Station William Cheruiyot.

Others are Corporal Jane Chepkemei, Police Constables Bernard Macharia, Samuel Maina and Rodrick Laushuset.

According to a police statement seen by this writer, the officers stole alcoholic spirits which were being transported in an Isuzu lorry — registration number KCK 959L — instead of guarding the goods in line with police regulations.

According to the police, 72 bottles of vodka were recovered from the OCS’ house.

OCPD Nyando Leonard Matete personally led the operation to arrest the officers.

The officers are detained at Kisumu Central Police Station ahead of arraignment.

