6-year-old Boy Succumbs To COVID-19 In Kenya, Death Toll Rises To 4

A 6-year-old boy, who had tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19), has passed on.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths confirmed in the country to four.

In a statement on Friday, Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi said the boy passed on at the Kenyatta National Hospital’s isolation facility.

The child was also ailing from other undisclosed diseases.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Thursday confirmed two COVID-19 related deaths.

The two include a senior Kenya Airways pilot and a female Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) worker.

Captain Kimuyu Kabati, 63, is said to have flown KQ’s flight from New York, US, after the outbreak of COVID-19.

The pilot checked in at the Nairobi Hospital on March 29 complaining of difficulties breathing.

His doctor recommended COVID-19 tests which turned positive. He was later isolated within the hospital until his death on Thursday.

Kenya reported its first coronavirus-related death on March 26.

Engineer Maurice Namiinda from Kiamlewa, Bungoma County, died at the Aga Khan Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.

“The man who was suffering from Diabetes had arrived in the country on March 13, 2020 from South Africa via Swaziland,” Kagwe said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country increased to 122 after 12 more people tested positive for the virus.

Out of these, 11 are Kenyans and one is Somali.

Contact tracing for these patients, Dr Mwangangi said, has started and the victims moved to isolation centres.

At the same time, Dr Mwangangi said Kenya has started to manufacture face masks which will not be selling for more than Ksh20.

Globally, there are 1,033,966 positive cases, 220,006 recoveries and 54,451 deaths as of Friday afternoon.

