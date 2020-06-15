10 Year Old Boy Stranded In Nairobi Due To Coronavirus Pandemic Set To Be Reunited With Family In Dubai

A 10-year-old boy, Moiz Hussain who has been stranded in Nairobi for the past three months amid the Coronavirus pandemic is finally set to reunite with his family in Dubai.

Gulf News reports that Hussain got his ICA approval on Sunday night and is now set to travel home to his parents who had spent sleepless nights without him.

Apparently, the parents plan to secure him a seat on a flight from Nairobi to Dubai scheduled for June 16, 2020.

“We are relieved and can’t wait to put him on the first flight back home. There’s a flight from Nairobi to Dubai on June 16. We are trying to get him a seat,” the mother, Khadija is quoted.

Read: Stephen Odhiambo, Tale Of A Jua Kali Carpenter Set To Rise High

The 10-year-old who is in grade five is said to have travelled to Nairobi on March 13 in the company of his school mate Abedalii Murtaza and his mother for Spring break.

He was expected to return home on April 2 but was impossible due to closure of borders and suspension of flights to contain the spread of COVID-19.

On his 10th birthday, May 28, he made an emotional video appealing to the relevant authorities to aid in his return home. This was however unsuccessful.

Hussain’s mother is currently expecting her fourth child with his other younger brothers, six-year-old twins Mohammmad and Burhannuddin excited to learn that he will be joining them soon.

Read Also: UAE Passenger Flight Allowed To Land In Kenya, Gov’t Says It Was Evacuating Kenyans Stranded In Dubai

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority had on June 11 launched an initiative that will see 200,000 of its residents stuck in different parts of the world due to COVID-19 restrictions brought back home.

Among those who have benefitted from the program is Quratulain Mohsin who had been stuck in Pakistan, with her two-year-old son Meekal since March 12.

“It’s such a happy feeling to know that my long wait is finally over,” Mohsin said shortly before boarding her flight back to Dubai.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu