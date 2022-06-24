in NEWS

Four-year-old Boy Fighting for His Life After Mother’s Boyfriend Defiled Him

A four-year-old boy is fighting for his life at a city hospital after his mother’s boyfriend defiled him.

In details revealed by the DCI, the incident was reported to the authorities by the child’s teacher after she noticed that the PP1 pupil was in excruciating pain.

The pupil reportedly narrated to his teacher that his mother’s boyfriend who was operating a boda boda business would engage him in the unnatural act and later beat him up when the mother was away.

It was then that detectives from Parklands Police station descended on the two, the mother identified as Irene Nduku aged 30 and Samuel Agesa aged 32.

“The two are currently in custody at Parklands police station as detectives finalize their investigations and drafting of appropriate charges, to have them arraigned in court,” the DCI said.

