4-year-old Boy Dies After Mother Plunged him, Brother into 40-metre Well in Bomet

A 22-year-old woman has been arrested in Bomet following the death of her son on Monday morning.

Police reports indicate that Sharon Chebet, a resident of Chepkogen village in Chemaner, plunged her two boys aged 6 and 4 years into a 40-metre well and left them to drown at about 10am.

Luckily, a neighbour heard the little angels wailing in distress, from deep inside the water hole.

The neighbour raised alarm and was joined by other well-wishers who rescued the boys who were drenched in water.

The children were rushed to Longisa County Referral hospital where sadly the 4-year-old boy passed on. His elder brother survived the harrowing ordeal.

The boys’ mother was immediately placed in custody for the beastly act and is being processed for arraignment.

In an incident that shocked residents of Chepkogen village in Chemaner, Bomet county, the mother from hell Sharon Chebet, forced her two boys into the 40-metres deep water well and left them to drown. — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) August 23, 2021

